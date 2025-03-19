Chromadex Rebrands to Niagen Bioscience, Inc.

Chromadex ( (CDXC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On March 19, 2025, ChromaDex Corp. announced its rebranding to Niagen Bioscience, Inc., reflecting its focus on NAD+ research and healthy-aging solutions. The company aims to strengthen its market position and expand scientific discoveries, with its stock now trading under the new Nasdaq symbol ‘NAGE’. The rebranding is part of a strategic evolution to highlight its leadership in NAD+ supplementation, supported by strong financial results and a robust product portfolio.

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (formerly ChromaDex Corp.) is a global leader in NAD+ science and healthy-aging research. The company is known for its flagship nicotinamide riboside (NR) ingredient, Niagen, which is a well-researched NAD+ booster. Niagen Bioscience focuses on advancing healthspan through precision science and innovative NAD+-boosting solutions, offering products like Tru Niagen and Niagen Plus.

