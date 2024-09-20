ChromaDex Appoints Ozan Pamir as CFO for Future Growth

Chromadex ( (CDXC) ) has shared an update.

ChromaDex Corporation has onboarded Ozan Pamir as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective October 21, 2024. Bringing a wealth of experience from his previous role as CFO of 180 Life Sciences and a background in investment banking, Pamir is set to steer ChromaDex’s financial strategy and shareholder value creation. His appointment, announced in a recent press release, is part of the company’s push towards a new phase of development in the NAD+ research and healthy aging sector. Pamir’s compensation includes a $400,000 base salary, potential bonuses, and stock options, with provisions for continued salary upon termination without cause.

