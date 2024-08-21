Christy Forest Sells LiveHire Stake

LiveHire Ltd. (AU:LVH) has released an update.

In a significant move in the financial market, Christy Forest has ceased to be a substantial holder in LiveHire Limited after selling 35,291,598 ordinary shares at $0.045 each to Humanforce Holdings Pty Ltd. This change of hands took place on August 21, 2024, and follows Forest’s last notification to the company back in May of the same year. The disposal of these shares marks a notable shift in LiveHire’s shareholder landscape.

