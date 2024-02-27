Christopher Hetrick Resigns from Upbound Group’s Board

The latest announcement is out from Upbound Group (UPBD).

Mr. Christopher Hetrick, a key figure on the Board of Directors at Upbound Group, Inc., has announced his resignation effective February 29, 2024, due to commitments with Engaged Capital, LLC. His departure is amicable, with no disagreements with the company’s operations or policies influencing his decision. This change might be of interest to those tracking leadership dynamics in the financial world.

