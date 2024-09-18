Christie Group Adjusts Profit Forecast Amid Volatility

Christie (GB:CTG) has released an update.

Christie Group PLC has adjusted its full-year profit expectations downward due to ongoing market volatility and a first-half operating loss, despite robust revenue projections. The company foresees a full-year operating profit between £0.5m and £1.0m, reflecting uncertainties in transaction timings. However, with a strong transactional pipeline and an anticipated increase in business brokering in 2024, Christie remains optimistic about its future performance.

