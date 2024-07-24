Chris Akers Adjusts Stake in Mindflair PLC

Pires Investments (GB:MFAI) has released an update.

In a significant shift, Mr. Chris Akers has reported a change in his holdings with Mindflair PLC, crossing a notable threshold on July 23, 2024. His total voting rights in the company have decreased from 7.6% to 3.7%, which represents a total of 10 million voting rights. The notification, coming out of London, UK, marks a substantial adjustment in Akers’ investment position in the non-UK based company.

For further insights into GB:MFAI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.