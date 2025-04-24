Chow Tai Fook Reports Q4 Sales Decline Amid Economic Challenges

The latest update is out from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group ( (HK:1929) ).

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group reported a decline in retail sales value and same store sales for the fourth quarter ending March 2025, attributed to macroeconomic challenges and high gold prices affecting consumer sentiment. Despite these challenges, the company saw a narrowing decline in same store sales in Mainland China due to successful product optimization and effective marketing campaigns. In Hong Kong and Macau, sales were impacted by changes in spending patterns of Mainland tourists. The company also made progress in brand transformation with new image stores and strong sales from its iconic collections, exceeding annual sales targets.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited is a prominent player in the jewellery industry, primarily offering a wide range of jewellery products, including gem-set, platinum, k-gold, and gold jewellery. The company focuses on markets in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and other regions.

