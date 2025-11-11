Chorus Limited’s Credit Outlook Upgraded to Positive by S&P

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Chorus Limited ( (CHRUF) ) has issued an update.

S&P Global Ratings has affirmed Chorus Limited’s ‘BBB’ credit rating while upgrading its outlook from stable to positive, reflecting the company’s strong regulated cash flow and prudent capital management. The shift to a ‘Funds From Operations’-to-debt ratio as the primary credit metric underscores Chorus’ ability to handle higher leverage, positioning it for a potential rating upgrade if its financial metrics remain strong.

More about Chorus Limited

Chorus Limited is a New Zealand-based company that operates as a fixed-line wholesale telecommunications provider. It holds a near-monopoly over the fixed-line telecommunications wholesale access network in New Zealand, characterized by high barriers to entry and regulated cash flow, which supports its robust business risk profile.

