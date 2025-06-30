Chorus Limited Redeems First Tranche of Crown Funding Securities

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Chorus Limited ( (CHRUF) ) has issued an update.

Chorus Limited announced the redemption of its first tranche of Crown funding securities, which were initially issued to finance the UFB network build. This includes the redemption of 85,341,018 CIP1 equity securities for cash, the cancellation of 7,561,881 CIP1 warrants, and the repayment of $85,341,018 in debt securities. This move marks a significant financial transition for Chorus, reflecting its ongoing commitment to managing its funding arrangements effectively and could impact its financial structure and stakeholder relations.

More about Chorus Limited

Chorus Limited is a telecommunications infrastructure company based in New Zealand. It primarily focuses on building and maintaining the Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) network, providing essential services in the telecommunications industry.

