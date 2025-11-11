Chorus Limited Announces EMTN Roadshow and Tender Offer

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Chorus Limited ( (CHRUF) ).

Chorus Limited has announced a new Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) debt investor roadshow and a tender offer for its existing €300 million 0.875% senior notes due December 2026. The company plans to potentially issue a new 7-year fixed rate benchmark transaction, subject to market conditions, under its EMTN Programme. Citi, HSBC, and MUFG are acting as joint lead and dealer managers for these potential transactions. This strategic move is expected to impact Chorus’s financial positioning and provide insights into its future debt management strategies.

More about Chorus Limited

Chorus Limited operates in the telecommunications industry, focusing on providing connectivity solutions. The company is known for its infrastructure that supports broadband services, playing a crucial role in enabling better futures for New Zealand, also known as Aotearoa.

