Chorus Aviation Completes Debenture Buyback Post-Leasing Segment Sale

Chorus Aviation ( (TSE:CHR) ) has provided an update.

Chorus Aviation Inc. has announced the results of its offers to purchase its Series B and Series C Debentures following the sale of its Regional Aircraft Leasing segment. The company successfully tendered $43.773 million of Series B Debentures and $37.797 million of Series C Debentures, representing 60% and 44% of the outstanding amounts, respectively. This strategic financial maneuver allows Chorus to streamline its financial commitments, potentially improving its liquidity and market positioning.

More about Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc. is a company in the aviation industry, primarily engaged in providing regional aviation services, including aircraft leasing and operations. The company focuses on enhancing its market position in the regional aircraft leasing segment.

YTD Price Performance: -8.57%

Average Trading Volume: 433,545

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$542.7M

