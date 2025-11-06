Chord Energy’s Strong Q3 Results and Strategic Moves

Chord Energy Corporation ( (CHRD) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Chord Energy Corporation presented to its investors.

Chord Energy Corporation is an independent exploration and production company primarily operating in the Williston Basin, focusing on developing unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States. In its third quarter of 2025, Chord Energy reported strong operational and financial results, exceeding oil volume guidance and maintaining capital expenditure efficiency. The company also completed the acquisition of Williston Basin assets from XTO Energy, enhancing its inventory and capital efficiency.

Key financial highlights for the third quarter include a net income of $130.1 million, with adjusted EBITDA reaching $577.8 million and adjusted free cash flow of $218.6 million. Chord Energy returned 69% of its adjusted free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, demonstrating its commitment to shareholder returns. The company also reported successful execution of its 4-mile lateral program, with wells performing better than expected in terms of cost and production.

Chord Energy’s updated outlook for the fiscal year 2025 includes increased oil volume guidance while maintaining capital expenditure plans. The company expects to generate approximately $2.4 billion in adjusted EBITDA and $840 million in adjusted free cash flow, reflecting its strategic focus on capital discipline and operational efficiency. Additionally, Chord Energy has implemented marketing optimization strategies projected to save $30 million to $50 million in annualized free cash flow.

Looking ahead, Chord Energy remains focused on optimizing its operations and enhancing its financial performance amidst commodity market volatility. The company’s strategic initiatives, including the integration of XTO assets and continued efficiency improvements, position it well for sustained growth and value creation for shareholders.

