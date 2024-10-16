Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank’s Upcoming Board Meeting

Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co (DE:C3B) has released an update.

Chongqing Rural Commercial Bank Co. has announced an upcoming board meeting on October 29, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited quarterly results for the nine months ending September 2024. The board will also consider the possibility of recommending an interim dividend. This meeting could provide insights into the bank’s financial performance and potential shareholder returns.

