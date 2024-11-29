Chongqing Machinery & Electric Approves Key Resolutions

Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:2722) has released an update.

Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co., Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions during its Extraordinary General Meeting held on November 29, 2024. Key decisions included the election of a new executive director, the absorption and merger of two subsidiaries, and amendments to the Articles of Association. These outcomes reflect strong shareholder support and strategic realignment for the company.

