Chongqing Machinery Announces Chairman Resignation

Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co. Ltd. Class H (HK:2722) has released an update.

Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co., Ltd. has announced the immediate resignation of Mr. Zhang Fulun from his roles as the executive director and chairman, citing a job transfer as the reason. The company assures that this departure will not impact the board’s operation or its statutory composition. A meeting will be convened to appoint a temporary chairman and a new legal representative.

