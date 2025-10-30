Chongqing Iron & Steel Reports Q3 2025 Operating Data

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1053) ).

Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. has released its unaudited operating data for the third quarter of 2025, reporting a total production of 560.79 thousand tons and sales of 564.97 thousand tons across its major products. The announcement highlights the company’s operational performance and advises investors to exercise caution due to the unaudited nature of the data.

More about Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. Class H

Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. operates in the steel manufacturing industry, focusing on the production and sale of steel products such as plates, hot rolling, and billets. The company is positioned in the market to serve various industrial needs with its range of steel products.

Average Trading Volume: 22,631,048

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$14.56B

For detailed information about 1053 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue