Chongqing Iron & Steel Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1053) ) has issued an update.

Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. reported its third-quarter financial results for 2025, showing a revenue from operations of approximately RMB 6 billion, marking an 8.96% increase compared to the same period last year. However, the company faced challenges with a total profit loss of RMB 86.58 million and a net profit loss attributable to shareholders of RMB 87.31 million. Despite these setbacks, the company saw a significant improvement in its net cash flow from operating activities, which increased by 68.11% to RMB 1.83 billion, indicating strong operational cash management.

Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. operates in the steel industry, focusing on the production and sale of iron and steel products. The company is a significant player in the market, providing essential materials for various industrial applications.

