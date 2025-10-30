Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. Updates Governance Structure Amid Regulatory Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1053) ) just unveiled an update.

Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. announced amendments to its Articles of Association and the abolition of its supervisory committee to enhance corporate governance and comply with new regulatory standards. The changes are driven by recent regulatory updates in China, which include the repeal of certain administrative regulations and the requirement for listed companies to establish an audit committee under the board of directors to perform the duties of the supervisory committee.

More about Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. Class H

Chongqing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. operates in the steel industry, focusing on the production and distribution of iron and steel products. The company is involved in enhancing its corporate governance and operational standards to align with regulatory requirements.

Average Trading Volume: 22,631,048

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$14.56B

