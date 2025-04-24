Chongqing Gas Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Continued Net Loss

China Resources Gas Group ( (HK:1193) ) has provided an announcement.

Chongqing Gas, a subsidiary of China Resources Gas Group, reported its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025, showing a slight increase in revenue but a continued net loss. The company’s financial position reflects a decrease in cash and cash equivalents and total assets, indicating potential challenges in liquidity and operational efficiency, which stakeholders should consider cautiously.

More about China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, operating primarily in the natural gas industry. It holds a significant indirect ownership in Chongqing Gas Group Corporation Ltd., which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -27.04%

Average Trading Volume: 2,953

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $6.5B

