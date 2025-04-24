CHK Oil Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting and Share Issuance Plans

An update from CHK Oil ( (HK:0632) ) is now available.

CHK Oil Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 27, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will cover the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the company seeks shareholder approval to authorize directors to issue and manage shares, with limitations on the aggregate number of shares to be allotted. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it outlines strategic decisions that could impact the company’s capital structure and governance.

CHK Oil Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating within the oil industry. It focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil resources, with its market operations primarily centered in Hong Kong.

