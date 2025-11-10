CHK Oil Explores New Horizons with Kazakhstan Oilfield Cooperation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

CHK Oil ( (HK:0632) ) just unveiled an update.

CHK Oil Limited has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Aral Petroleum Capital LLP to explore potential cooperation in oilfield exploration and production in Kazakhstan. This move aims to diversify CHK Oil’s income stream and expand its operations beyond China and the US, leveraging its expertise in advanced oil and gas extraction technologies to enhance productivity and operational efficiency in Kazakhstan, which aligns with the Belt and Road initiative.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0632) stock is a Sell with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CHK Oil stock, see the HK:0632 Stock Forecast page.

More about CHK Oil

CHK Oil Limited is an investment holding company engaged in the exploration, exploitation, and sale of oil and natural gas, as well as trading oil, oil-related, and other products. The company operates in oil and gas fields in Utah and has an oil trading business in China.

Average Trading Volume: 10,713,558

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$339M

For detailed information about 0632 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue