ChipMOS Technologies Showcases Growth at UBS Summit

ChipMOS Technologies Inc., a leader in outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing, has announced its participation in the UBS Taiwan Summit 2024, where it will present to institutional investors. Senior Vice President Jesse Huang will discuss the company’s financial results, business trends, and growth opportunities. The investor presentation will be accessible on ChipMOS’s website, highlighting their extensive service history to a global client base.

