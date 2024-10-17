ChipMOS Technologies Sets Q3 2024 Earnings Call

ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) has released an update.

ChipMOS Technologies, a leader in semiconductor assembly and test services, has scheduled its third quarter 2024 financial results conference call for November 5, 2024. Investors and analysts can participate via a dedicated dial-in number, with a webcast and replay available on the company’s website for broader accessibility. This announcement provides an opportunity for stakeholders to gain insights into ChipMOS’s financial performance and operational strategies.

