ChipMOS Reports Significant Revenue Growth in May 2025

The latest update is out from ChipMOS Technologies ( (IMOS) ).

On June 10, 2025, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. reported an 8.8% month-over-month increase in revenue for May 2025, reaching NT$2,025.4 million (US$67.8 million). This growth was primarily driven by the company’s memory business, with additional contributions from improvements in its DDIC business. The revenue also marked a slight year-over-year increase of 0.1% from May 2024, indicating steady performance in a competitive market.

Spark’s Take on IMOS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IMOS is a Outperform.

ChipMOS Technologies has a stable financial position with growth in revenue and cash flows. However, challenges in profit margins and asset efficiency dampen the outlook. Technical indicators show positive trends but with caution due to potential overbought conditions. Despite the company’s strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder value, immediate financial performance concerns from the latest earnings call and valuation levels suggest a moderate overall outlook.

More about ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services, with advanced facilities located in Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park, and Southern Taiwan Science Park. The company serves leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers, and independent semiconductor foundries across various global markets.

Average Trading Volume: 28,740

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $715.3M

