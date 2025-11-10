ChipMOS Reports 22% Revenue Growth in October 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

ChipMOS Technologies ( (IMOS) ) has issued an announcement.

On November 10, 2025, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. reported a 22% year-over-year increase in revenue for October 2025, reaching NT$2,177.4 million or US$70.8 million. This growth was driven by strong demand for memory products supporting computing and datacenters, along with a favorable product mix. The company noted that tariffs have not significantly impacted their operations so far this year, but they remain vigilant in monitoring developments to support their customers effectively.

Spark’s Take on IMOS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IMOS is a Neutral.

ChipMOS Technologies’ overall stock score is driven by a challenging financial performance with declining revenues and profitability margins. Technical analysis shows strong momentum, but overbought conditions suggest caution. The high P/E ratio indicates potential overvaluation, while the earnings call provided a mixed outlook with both growth opportunities and significant challenges.

More about ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services, operating advanced facilities in Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park, and Southern Taiwan Science Park. The company serves a wide range of end markets globally, offering comprehensive assembly and test services to fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers, and independent semiconductor foundries.

Average Trading Volume: 13,671

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $788.5M

