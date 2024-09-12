ChipMOS Gears Up for Q3 2024 Investment Forum

ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS) has released an update.

ChipMOS Technologies Inc., a leader in semiconductor assembly and test services, will be presenting at the Yuanta Securities’ Q3 2024 Investment Forum on September 19, 2024. The company plans to discuss its recent financial performance, business trends, and potential growth opportunities with institutional investors. The investor presentation will be available on the ChipMOS’s website, highlighting its commitment to industry excellence and innovation.

