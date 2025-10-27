ChipMOS Clarifies Media Reports on DRAM Growth Expectations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from ChipMOS Technologies ( (IMOS) ).

On October 27, 2025, ChipMOS Technologies Inc. addressed media reports from Taiwan regarding its DRAM business, clarifying that while the company anticipates maintaining a double-digit growth rate in 2025, stakeholders should rely on official public announcements for accurate financial and business information.

The most recent analyst rating on (IMOS) stock is a Hold with a $21.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ChipMOS Technologies stock, see the IMOS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on IMOS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, IMOS is a Neutral.

ChipMOS Technologies’ overall stock score reflects a mix of strong technical momentum and a positive outlook for memory products, offset by financial challenges and high valuation concerns. The company’s ability to navigate foreign exchange losses and improve profitability will be crucial for future performance.

More about ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS Technologies Inc. operates in the semiconductor industry, specializing in the assembly and testing of integrated circuits, with a focus on dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) products.

Average Trading Volume: 15,261

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $736.9M

