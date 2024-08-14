Chinney Alliance Prepares for Key Board Meeting

Chinney Alliance Group Limited (HK:0385) has released an update.

Chinney Alliance Group Limited has announced that its Board of Directors will convene on August 26, 2024, to approve the company’s interim results for the first half of the year. The meeting will be critical for stakeholders as the performance of the company and its subsidiaries will be reviewed. This announcement is essential for investors tracking the company’s financial health and future prospects.

For further insights into HK:0385 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.