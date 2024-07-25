Chinney Alliance Announces Major Loan Deal

Chinney Alliance Group Limited (HK:0385) has released an update.

Chinney Alliance Group Limited and its subsidiary, Chinney KW, have entered into a significant financial transaction by providing a HK$250 million loan to Chinney Investments at an interest rate of 6.0% per annum. The deal is deemed a connected and major transaction under the Listing Rules, requiring independent financial advice and approval from independent shareholders due to the substantial ownership stakes held by Dr. James Sai-Wing Wong in all entities involved.

For further insights into HK:0385 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.