Chinlink International Holdings Reports Financial Decline for FY2025

The latest announcement is out from Chinlink International Holdings Limited ( (HK:0997) ).

Chinlink International Holdings Limited reported its audited consolidated results for the year ended 31 March 2025, showing a decline in total revenue to HK$79,303,000 from HK$97,278,000 in the previous year. The company faced a significant loss before tax of HK$396,707,000, attributed to a substantial loss on fair value change of investment properties and high finance costs, impacting its financial stability and market positioning.

Chinlink International Holdings Limited operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of services including rental and interest revenue streams. The company focuses on providing comprehensive financial solutions, primarily in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 3,775,274

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$35.08M

