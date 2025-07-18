Ching Lee Holdings Proposes Modernization of Articles of Association

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ching Lee Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3728) ) has shared an update.

Ching Lee Holdings Limited has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association, aiming to modernize its governance structure. These amendments include provisions for electronic voting and hybrid general meetings, aligning with current market practices and regulatory requirements. The changes are pending approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

More about Ching Lee Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,064,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$36.47M

