Ching Lee Holdings Ltd. Reports Annual Financial Results for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Ching Lee Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3728) ).

Ching Lee Holdings Ltd. announced its annual results for the year ended 31 March 2025, reporting a revenue increase to HK$1,281,422,000 from HK$896,689,000 in the previous year. Despite the revenue growth, the company’s profit for the year slightly decreased to HK$9,423,000 from HK$10,692,000, indicating increased costs and expenses impacting the bottom line. The announcement highlights the company’s financial position with total assets less current liabilities standing at HK$138,174,000, reflecting a stable yet challenging financial environment.

More about Ching Lee Holdings Ltd.

Ching Lee Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in the construction industry. The company focuses on providing construction services and has a market presence in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 962,068

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$38.49M

Find detailed analytics on 3728 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue