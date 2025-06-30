Ching Lee Holdings Limited Establishes Remuneration Committee to Strengthen Governance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Ching Lee Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3728) ).

Ching Lee Holdings Limited has announced the establishment of a Remuneration Committee within its Board of Directors, which was resolved in a meeting held on March 10, 2016. The committee will consist of a minimum of three members, primarily independent non-executive directors, to ensure impartiality in decision-making. This move is expected to enhance the company’s governance structure and provide a more robust framework for managing executive remuneration, potentially impacting stakeholder confidence positively.

Ching Lee Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with limited liability. The company focuses on providing services in the construction industry, with a particular emphasis on building construction and maintenance.

