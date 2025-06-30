Ching Lee Holdings Announces Board Reshuffle

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ching Lee Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3728) ) has provided an announcement.

Ching Lee Holdings Ltd. announced significant changes in its board composition, including the redesignation of Mr. Tong Hin Sum Paul from an independent non-executive director to a non-executive director, effective June 30, 2025. Additionally, Dr. Wai Yin Wah Agnes has been appointed as an independent non-executive director. These changes reflect the company’s strategic adjustments in leadership, potentially impacting its governance and stakeholder relations.

Ching Lee Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the construction and engineering industry. The company primarily focuses on providing construction services and related solutions, positioning itself within the market to cater to various infrastructure and development projects.

