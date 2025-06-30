Ching Lee Holdings Announces Board Composition and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ching Lee Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3728) ) has issued an announcement.

Ching Lee Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes executive directors, independent non-executive directors, and a non-executive director. The announcement also details the roles and functions of the board members within three key committees: the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee, and the Nomination Committee. This update is significant as it provides clarity on the governance structure of the company, potentially impacting its strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

Average Trading Volume: 962,068

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$38.49M

