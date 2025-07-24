Ching Lee Holdings Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Ching Lee Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:3728) ) is now available.

Ching Lee Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting, scheduled for September 2, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address ordinary resolutions including the adoption of financial statements, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of BDO Limited as the independent auditor. Additionally, a mandate will be considered for the directors to issue shares or convertible securities, with certain restrictions.

