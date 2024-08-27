Chinese People Holdings Predicts Profit Decline

Chinese People Holdings Co. Ltd. (HK:0681) has released an update.

Chinese People Holdings Co. Ltd. issued a profit warning, alerting shareholders and potential investors that their consolidated profit for the first half of 2024 is expected to drop by approximately HK $13 million compared to the same period in 2023. This decline is primarily due to a decrease in profit share from joint ventures. The company advises caution in dealing with its shares and will publish finalized interim results on August 29, 2024.

