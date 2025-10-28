Chinese People Holdings Announces Asset Acquisition with Significant Discount

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Chinese People Holdings Co. Ltd. ( (HK:0681) ) is now available.

Chinese People Holdings Company Limited has announced a discloseable transaction involving the acquisition of assets valued at RMB23,800,000. The purchase price reflects a negotiated discount of approximately 23.4% from the assets’ net book value, which was RMB31,271,000. The company believes this acquisition is in the best interests of its shareholders, despite not being able to provide specific financial information related to the assets due to allocation challenges.

More about Chinese People Holdings Co. Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 15.38%

Average Trading Volume: 3,640,548

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$268M

For an in-depth examination of 0681 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue