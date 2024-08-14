China Zheshang Bank’s H1 2024 Growth Amid Cautions

China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2016) has released an update.

China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. reports a 6.18% increase in operating income and a 3.31% rise in net profit for shareholders for the first half of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, despite a 14.71% decrease in basic earnings per share. Total assets grew by 3.27%, with loans and advances to customers up by 5.59%. However, the bank advises caution to shareholders and potential investors as these preliminary results are unaudited and subject to changes in the official interim report.

