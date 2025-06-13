China Zheshang Bank Updates Final Dividend for 2024

Confident Investing Starts Here:

China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2016) ) has issued an update.

China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. has announced an update to its final cash dividend for the year ended December 31, 2024. The dividend, declared at RMB 1.56 per 10 shares, will be paid in Hong Kong dollars at a rate of HKD 1.70386 per 10 shares, with an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.092217. The announcement includes details on withholding tax rates applicable to non-resident shareholders, ensuring compliance with tax treaties. This update reflects the bank’s commitment to providing returns to its shareholders while adhering to international tax regulations.

More about China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. Class H

China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of banking products and services. The bank primarily focuses on providing comprehensive financial solutions to individuals, businesses, and institutions, with a market focus on both domestic and international clients.

Average Trading Volume: 11,152,751

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$97.19B

