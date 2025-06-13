China Zheshang Bank Confirms 2024 AGM Results and Dividend Payment

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:2016) ) has provided an announcement.

China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. held its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 13, 2025, where the poll results were announced, and the payment of the final dividend for 2024 was confirmed. The AGM was conducted in compliance with relevant laws and regulations, with a significant percentage of shareholders participating in the voting process. The meeting was chaired by Mr. Lu Jianqiang, and all resolutions were passed without any shareholder abstaining or voting against them, indicating strong support for the bank’s management and strategic direction.

More about China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. Class H

China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. is a joint-stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the banking industry. It provides a range of financial services and products, focusing on both A Shares and H Shares in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 11,152,751

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$97.19B

See more data about 2016 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.