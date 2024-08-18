China Zheshang Bank Announces Executive Changes

China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2016) has released an update.

China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd. has announced the resignation of Mr. Zhang Rongsen from his roles as executive director and president for personal reasons. The bank’s chairman, Mr. Lu Jianqiang, will serve as the acting president to ensure continuity in operations, which remain unaffected by these changes. Additionally, Mr. Lu Jianqiang has been appointed as an authorized representative of the bank.

