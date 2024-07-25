China ZhengTong Auto’s New Share Subscription

China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings (HK:1728) has released an update.

China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited has announced the conditional subscription of 479,888,000 new shares by two independent third-party subscribers at HK$0.125 per share, representing approximately 14.34% of the enlarged issued share capital. The deal, set for completion post-trading hours on 25 July 2024, aims to raise about HK$59.99 million in gross proceeds to repay bank loans. However, the completion is contingent on certain conditions being met, and shareholders are cautioned to trade carefully.

