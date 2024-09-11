China ZhengTong Addresses Regulatory Sanctions

China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings (HK:1728) has released an update.

China ZhengTong Auto Services Holdings Limited has been disciplined by the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong for undisclosed major and connected transactions by previous directors, who have received penalties and censures. The Company, currently under new majority shareholder Xiamen ITG since August 2021, has acknowledged the criticism and taken steps to improve internal controls and corporate governance. These efforts and commitments to adhere to laws and regulations are detailed in the Company’s recent annual reports and official announcements.

