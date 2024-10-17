China Zenith Secures Shareholder Backing for Placing Agreement

Xinyang Maojian Group (HK:0362) has released an update.

China Zenith Chemical Group Limited successfully passed an ordinary resolution during its Special General Meeting on October 17, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support. The resolution, which involved approving the Placing Agreement, saw 99.99% of votes in favor. This development showcases strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic decisions.

