Xinyang Maojian Group ( (HK:0362) ) has shared an update.

China Zenith Chemical Group Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, which includes a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members. The Board has established three committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, each with specified memberships. This organizational update reflects the company’s focus on strong governance and strategic oversight, which is critical for its continued operations and stakeholder confidence.

More about Xinyang Maojian Group

YTD Price Performance: -5.00%

Average Trading Volume: 9,537,063

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$102.7M

