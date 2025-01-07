China Zenith Chemical Group Announces Board Composition and Committee Memberships

Stay Ahead of the Market:
- Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks
- Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener
Xinyang Maojian Group ( (HK:0362) ) has provided an update.
China Zenith Chemical Group Limited has announced the current composition of its Board of Directors, which includes both executive and non-executive members, as well as independent directors. The Board has established three committees: the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee, and the Nomination Committee, each with specified memberships to guide strategic oversight and corporate governance.
More about Xinyang Maojian Group
YTD Price Performance: 0%
Average Trading Volume: 9,773,376
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$105.4M
For a thorough assessment of 0362 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.