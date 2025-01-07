China Zenith Chemical Group Announces Board Composition and Committee Memberships

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Xinyang Maojian Group ( (HK:0362) ) has provided an update.

China Zenith Chemical Group Limited has announced the current composition of its Board of Directors, which includes both executive and non-executive members, as well as independent directors. The Board has established three committees: the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee, and the Nomination Committee, each with specified memberships to guide strategic oversight and corporate governance.

More about Xinyang Maojian Group

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 9,773,376

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$105.4M

