China Zenith Appoints Dr. Lai as Joint Chairperson for Financial Strategy

Xinyang Maojian Group ( (HK:0362) ) has provided an update.

China Zenith Chemical Group Limited has appointed Dato’ Sri Lai Chai Suang as a non-executive Director and joint chairperson responsible for finance and future debt restructuring, effective January 12, 2025. Dr. Lai brings extensive experience from her previous leadership roles in the trading, telecommunications, food and beverage, and real estate industries, which could significantly impact the company’s financial strategies and market positioning.

More about Xinyang Maojian Group

China Zenith Chemical Group Limited operates within the chemical industry, focusing on various chemical products and services. The company is known for its diverse market presence and strategic initiatives across its subsidiaries.

YTD Price Performance: -5.00%

Average Trading Volume: 9,537,063

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$102.7M

