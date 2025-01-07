China Zenith Announces Key Executive Changes

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Xinyang Maojian Group ( (HK:0362) ) just unveiled an update.

China Zenith Chemical Group Limited has appointed Ms. Tsang Naomi as a Non-executive Director effective from January 7, 2025. Ms. Tsang brings extensive experience in securities and asset management, having held significant roles in Orient Securities Limited and Gransing Securities Co., Limited. The company also announced the resignation of Mr. Ma Kin Ling as the company secretary, chief financial officer, and an authorized representative, effective December 31, 2024. The Board expressed gratitude for Mr. Ma’s contributions and welcomed Ms. Tsang to her new position.

More about Xinyang Maojian Group

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 9,773,376

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$105.4M

For an in-depth examination of 0362 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.