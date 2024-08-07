China Yuchai International Reports Successful AGM

China Yuchai International (CYD) has released an update.

China Yuchai International Limited announced the successful passing of all resolutions presented at their Annual General Meeting on August 7, 2024. The company, known for manufacturing a diverse range of engines and diesel power generators, has a strong market presence in China with a total of 313,493 engines sold in 2023. China Yuchai, through its subsidiary Yuchai, continues to serve a variety of industries with its high-quality products and extensive after-sales support network.

